iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

