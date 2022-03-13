IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 68,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRCP. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

