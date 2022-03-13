Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

