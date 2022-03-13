Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 135.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,349. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

