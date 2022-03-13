IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of IRIDEX worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

IRIX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. IRIDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

