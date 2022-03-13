IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $38.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.
