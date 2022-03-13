IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

