IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

