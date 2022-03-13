Investors Buy High Volume of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,122 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,687% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

