Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

