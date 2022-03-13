Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,224 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

VCTR stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

