Invesco Ltd. Sells 454,985 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of MoneyGram International worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 65.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 824,916 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 195.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 782,718 shares in the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 100.2% during the third quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 1,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 751,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

