Invesco Ltd. Buys 9,798 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 199.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in nCino by 108,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

