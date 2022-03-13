Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,984 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.