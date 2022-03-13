Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.