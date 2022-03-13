InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 356,777 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.