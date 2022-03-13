Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Itaú Unibanco

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itaú Unibanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFS. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

NYSE IFS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 125,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.