Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

