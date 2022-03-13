Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 90,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,008. Integer has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Integer by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Integer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

