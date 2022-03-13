Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $62,190.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

