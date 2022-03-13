Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Sells $3,920,000.00 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IVZ opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

