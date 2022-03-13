Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $7,192,008.92 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $1.88 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Scoggin Management LP raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 562.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,013 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.