Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HESM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

