Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$635,924.68.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00.

CM opened at C$158.94 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$122.69 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The stock has a market cap of C$71.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$160.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$168.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

