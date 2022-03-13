Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $750,611.85 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

