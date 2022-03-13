Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.
