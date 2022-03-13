Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

