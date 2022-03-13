Ink (INK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,370.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $396,236.92 and approximately $34,370.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

