Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.60).

INF has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 635 ($8.32) to GBX 665 ($8.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 685 ($8.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($64,072.33).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 548.60 ($7.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 564.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 539.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 628 ($8.23).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

