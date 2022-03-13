Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,471 shares.The stock last traded at $37.24 and had previously closed at $37.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

