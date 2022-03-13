Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ACQR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Independence has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,085 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Independence during the third quarter worth about $19,147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Independence during the second quarter worth about $14,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Independence by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Independence during the third quarter worth about $10,239,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

