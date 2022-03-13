Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,526.50 ($20.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.31 ($18.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,693.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.38.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.48) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.34).

About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.