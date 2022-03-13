Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
LON IHR opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.49) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.65. The stock has a market cap of £437.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.34.
About Impact Healthcare REIT (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.