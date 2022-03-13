Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

LON IHR opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.49) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.65. The stock has a market cap of £437.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

