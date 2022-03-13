Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 155,413 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

