Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

