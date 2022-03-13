IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in IMAC by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 196,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,451. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

