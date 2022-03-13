II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.40. Approximately 14,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,362,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

