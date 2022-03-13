IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,534 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06.

