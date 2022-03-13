IFP Advisors Inc Has $211,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

