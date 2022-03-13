IFP Advisors Inc Has $184,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77.

