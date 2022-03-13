IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $293.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

