IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 154 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.35 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

