IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 84 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Shares of POOL opened at $442.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $331.60 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

