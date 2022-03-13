IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,341 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $44.05 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

