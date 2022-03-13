IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

