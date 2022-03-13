I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 6.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 8,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 804,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

