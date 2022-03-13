Hxro (HXRO) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $119.52 million and approximately $92,669.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,396,116 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

