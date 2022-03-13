Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.35% of Huttig Building Products worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 40.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HBP stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

