HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Tops $84.09 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $84.09 million and $6.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

