Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HZN stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,875 shares of company stock valued at $140,851. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

