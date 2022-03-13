HNP Capital LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,870,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.