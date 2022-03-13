HNP Capital LLC Sells 25 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total transaction of $688,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,858 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,504. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

EQIX stock traded down $12.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $693.55. The stock had a trading volume of 359,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.95. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $639.16 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

