HNP Capital LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.56. 5,567,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,875,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

